° From 9toMac: Apple’s app review guidelines have been changed to allow PC emulators for games.

° From iMore: Popular podcast network SiriusXM has announced a new SiriusXM Podcasts+ subscription service coming to Apple Podcasts on August 5.

° From AppleInsider: Twitter has left the Mac App Store, but iPad X is still usable.

° From MacRumors: Google has announced new Waze and Google Maps features rolling out for iPhone and CarPlay users that aim to keep them safer and more informed on the go.

° From The MacObserver: Pirate streaming apps bypass Apple’s strict App Store review process, offering pirated content. Geofencing used to hide illegal activity.

° From Cult of Mac: Google has rolled out three new AI features for its Chrome browser, including support for Mac users,

