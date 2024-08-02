The global smartphone market grew by 8% year-over-year (YoY) to reach 289.1 million unit shipments in the second quarter (Q2) of 2024, according to new data from Counterpoint Research.

The research group says Samsung retained the top position globally, accounting for 19% shipment share. Apple’s shipments registered marginal growth in Q2 2024; however, it led the revenues with 42% share.

“There were worries that iPhone volumes would disappoint after North American carriers reported record low upgrade rates and lower iPhone sales,” says Counterpoint Research Director Jeff Fieldhack. “We estimate Apple iPhone volumes were flat and revenue declined by 1% YoY despite Pro series sales growth. Apple’s China sales was down 6.5%, but it could have been a lot worse. Apple’s China sales improved due to attractive discounts offered during the 618 shopping festival. The outlook for Apple looks solid as there is more supply chain excitement for the upcoming iPhone 16 family and big expectations for Apple Intelligence.”

