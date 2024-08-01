Since I can’t cover everything, here are some recommended articles from other websites:

° From 9to5Mac: A new J.D. Power survey of vehicle owners has confirmed that infotainment systems are the worst. The only saving grace? Phone-based systems aren’t quite as bad, with Apple’s CarPlay coming out on top.

° From SisaJournal: A future version of the Apple Vision Pro could sport Tandem Mini OLED displays, a display panel stacking technique used on the M4 iPad Pro.

° From MacRumors: Apple Intelligence beta users are invited to “Rate Your Experiences” and earn points.

° From iMore: Apple Arcade developers claim that working with the company to put their games on its subscription platform is akin to being in an “abusive relationship,” with developers suffering at the hands of poor tech support, bad communication, and late payments.

° From AppleInsider: Epic’s Tim Sweeney ludicrously calls Apple’s Find My a privacy hazard for thieves.

° From 9to5Mac: iPhone 16 colors and a redesigned camera bump are purportedly revealed in a new image.

° From Chron: Some Texans can finally use Apple Pay at an H-E-B store.

° From MacVoices Live!: On the new episode is Vision Pro Focus, a new series produced as a partnership between MacVoices and the Vision ProFiles Podcast. In the first episode, co-hosts Chuck Joiner, Marty Jencius, and Eric Bolden discuss the surprising topic of social interaction using the Apple Vision Pro.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related