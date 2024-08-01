The folks behind Crayola Create and Play, a kids app known for fostering creativity and learning, has announced a collaboration with the Smithsonian Institution, exclusively available today on Apple Arcade, Apple’s game subscription service.

The collaboration brings a suite of Smithsonian-inspired activities to the Crayola Create and Play app, focusing on art, science and space. The activities exist within a world inspired by iconic Smithsonian objects, including Henry, the African Bush elephant featured in the rotunda of Smithsonian’s National Museum of Natural History, and spacesuits from the Smithsonian’s National Air and Space Museum.

“We’re excited to partner with the Smithsonian to give kids and players of all ages a new way to discover science, art, history and more, with Smithsonian expertise,” says Red Games CEO Brian Lovell, Founder and CEO of Red Games, the company that developed Crayola Create and Play.. “The collaboration introduces unique content updates that blend Crayola’s creative specialization with the Smithsonian’s expert knowledge, creating an inspiring creative learning environment that is unique to Crayola Create and Play. We are looking forward to having kids and families enjoy the dynamic and immersive experience.”

The app features new tools and content that encourage kids to create their own masterpieces inspired by Smithsonian exhibits. Among these new activities, players can open digital drawers to discover specimens from the National Museum of Natural History’s Q?rius like gemstones, fossils, and insects, learn fun facts about each item, and use a microscope to examine items from the museum’s collection at a microscopic level. They can use content from the National Air and Space Museum to build and decorate their own airplanes inspired by historical models, create their own celestial artwork based on real constellations, and design their own spacesuits that are showcased in a zero-gravity environment within the digital museum.

On September 4, the Smithsonian content from the National Museum of Natural History and the National Air and Space Museum will be accessible on all platforms where Crayola Create and Play is available, including the Apple App Store, Google Play Store, Amazon App Store, and Samsung Galaxy Store, providing access to the new Smithsonian content for players across all devices.

Crayola Create and Play is a kids app providing players with 30+ family-friendly, developmentally-appropriate creative learning activities within Crayola’s colorful world.

