Apple TV+ has shared a first look at “Before,” a character-driven psychological thriller starring multi-award-winning actor, comedian and filmmaker Billy Crystal.

The 10-episode series is executive produced by Crystal, Academy Award winner Eric Roth and creator Sarah Thorp, and will premiere globally on Apple TV+ on Friday, October 25, with the first two episodes, followed by new episodes every Friday through December 20.

Alongside Crystal, the supernatural mystery series stars multi-Emmy and Tony Award winner Judith Light (“Transparent”), Jacobi Jupe (“Peter Pan & Wendy”), Academy Award nominee Rosie Perez (“The Flight Attendant”), Tony Award nominee Maria Dizzia (“Orange Is the New Black”) and Ava Lalezarzadeh (“In the Garden of Tulips”).

“Before” stars Crystal as Eli, a child psychiatrist who, after recently losing his wife, Lynn (Light), encounters a troubled young boy, Noah (Jupe), who seems to have a haunting connection to Eli’s past. As Eli attempts to help Noah, their mysterious bond deepens.

Hailing from Paramount Television Studios, the limited series is created by Thorp (“The Bounty Hunter”). Thorp serves as showrunner, writer and executive producer. Crystal executive produces alongside Roth (“Killers of the Flower Moon,” “Dune”), pilot director Adam Bernstein (“Silo,” “Billions”) and producing director Jet Wilkinson (“The Chi,” “Truth Be Told”).

