The Apple TV set-top box has some catching up to do. Parks Associates’ recently released Tech Ecosystem Dashboard reveals Roku is the most popular brand of streaming media players (SMPs), followed by Amazon.

Parks Associates’ consumer survey of 8,000 internet households reveals 43% of streaming media player (SMP) owners report using Roku the most often. Thirty-five percent of SMP owners report they use an Amazon-branded SMP the most often to watch video content.

“Historically, Amazon and Roku have dominated the streaming media player market, and our research shows their dominance continues,” says Sarah Lee, research analyst, Parks Associates. “Other competitors such as Apple and Google have held on to their respective shares but do not show much growth as of yet.”

Parks Associates says that streaming media players have increased their market share in US households, with 46% of US internet households owning at least one of the devices, but they trail smart TVs, which are in 68% of US internet households. SMPs are also behind smart TVs as the most commonly used device to watch video.

