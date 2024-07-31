The Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles says that now Ohioans can choose to add their Ohio-issued Driver’s License or ID card (including in Apple Wallet) to their mobile device.

The Bureau says the Ohio Mobile ID provides an easy, private, and secure way for Ohioans to present their state-issued ID in person at businesses and organizations with compliant mobile ID readers and in select apps that require identity or age verification. The Ohio Mobile ID can also be used at select TSA airport security checkpoints. Visit TSA.gov for the most up to date support for the Ohio Mobile ID.

Acceptance of the Ohio Mobile ID in Apple Wallet is a way for businesses to validate customer age and identity. The Ohio Mobile ID provides an alternative to physical cards. Businesses can take advantage of a number of hardware and software reader solutions that are ISO 180113-5 compliant to accept the Ohio Mobile ID.

However, you should note that the Ohio Mobile ID is a convenient and secure companion to the physical plastic card, but does not replace your physical card.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related