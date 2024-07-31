Since I can’t cover everything, here are some recommended articles from other websites:

° From Macworld: Apple has leaked a bunch of upcoming Macs, iPhones, and iPads.

° From MacRumors: Apple used Tensor Processing Units (TPUs) developed by Google instead of Nvidia’s widely-used graphics processing units (GPUs) to construct two critical components of Apple Intelligence.

° From The Elec: Apple supplier LG Display looks to be the secondary vendor for the OLED panels that will feature on the next gen iPhone SE update.

° From 9to5Mac: A petition has highlighted a puzzling fact: Find My is available in every country in the world except Korea, and nobody seems to understand why.

° From Substack: We’ve investigated a trend of dropping email open rates for a subset of publishers since 7/24. After investigating, our team has determined that the recent decline in reported open rates is likely due to an outage with Apple’s iCloud Private Relay.

° From The San Francisco Standard: The 89-year-old behind some of the world’s most famous buildings, including Apple’s “Spaceship” headquarters in Cupertino, the Reichstag in Berlin, Wembley Stadium in London and Hearst Tower in New York, shares how growing up in a working-class family and dropping out of school at 16 led to a career transforming workplaces and breaking down class barriers.

