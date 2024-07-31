Samsung and Apple continued to dominate the top 10 smartphone list in the second quarter (Q2) of 2024 with nine spots, according to Counterpoint Research.

China-based Xiaomi cracked the two-quarter complete domination by Apple-Samsung by securing the eighth spot. According to Counterpoint, the iPhone 15 series saw a 4% increase in sales in Q2 2024 compared to its predecessor during the same period last year, reflecting growing consumer appetite for current-year iPhones.

That said, Apple’s contribution to the top 10 in terms of total sales volume and sales share declined year-over-year in Q2 2024. However, the Pro series’ sales volume and share grew, demonstrating, together with a fall in the ranking of the older-generation iPhone, a shift of demand towards higher-end smartphones, according to Counterpoint.

Looking at the bigger picture, the number of premium phones in the top 10 in Q2 2024 was five, the same as in Q2 2023, but their cumulative sales as a share of the global smartphone market fell by about 1.5%.

I hope you’ll help support Apple World Today by becoming a patron. All our income is from Patreon support and sponsored posts. Patreon pricing ranges from $2 to $10 a month. Thanks in advance for your support.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related