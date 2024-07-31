The latest Canalys research reveals that the worldwide smartphone market continued to grow strongly in quarter two (Q2) 2024, with shipments reaching 288.9 million units. Apple sold 45.6 million iPhones in the quarter.

Canalys says the global smartphone market has grown for three consecutive quarters, driven by product innovation initiatives and improvements in business conditions. Despite a modest 1% shipment increase, Samsung held onto pole position with 53.5 million units shipped. Its high-end product lines continued to boost value growth, while the revamped 5G A series maintained overall numbers.

Apple held second place with, as mentioned, 45.6 million units, bolstered by strong momentum in North America and APAC’s emerging markets. The iPhone now has 16% of the global smartphone market, compared to 17% in the year-ago quarter even though sales are up 2.6 million annually. Apple trails only Samsung, which has, per Canalys, 19% of the global smartphone market.

“In the second half of 2024, Apple and Samsung will focus on solidifying their long-term strategies in mature markets, while other brands will hope to boost sales in emerging markets, having stocked channels in anticipation of higher operating costs,” says Canalys Senior Analyst Sanyam Chaurasia. “In Q2, Europe and North America saw significant volume increases as vendors proactively stockpiled inventory for upcoming holiday sales seasons. Samsung will inevitably focus on integrating its Galaxy ecosystem to create strong value propositions for consumers via its flagship offerings with exclusive GenAI features. Apple will look to accelerate replacement demand in these markets via its AI strategy, with hybrid models, enhanced privacy and personalized Siri features. Meanwhile, Greater China’s growth trajectory now mirrors global markets, driven by improved macroeconomic conditions and renewed business confidence among channel and smartphone brands. In the domestic market, local Chinese brands will use GenAI features to stand out in the premium segment, aiming to capture rising high-end spending and apply successful strategies worldwide.”

