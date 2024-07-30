Synchron, the brain-computer interface (BCI) company, has announced the world’s first-ever use of Apple Vision Pro, by one of the patients implanted with the Synchron brain computer interface.

Mark, a 64-year old man with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), successfully used his direct thoughts to control the cursor on the Apple Vision Pro when he played Solitaire, watched Apple TV and sent text messages using the Synchron brain computer interface, hands-free. Mark is otherwise unable to use the Apple Vision Pro due to the loss of function of his upper limbs. Apple Vision Pro requires hand gestures to make item selections.

“This is pretty cool, I’ve been wanting to try this for a while now,” Mark said in reaction to using his BCI to watch a video on the Vision Pro. “It’s like watching it in the theater, it really comes to life. Using this type of enhanced reality is so impactful and I can imagine it would be for others in my position or others who have lost the ability to engage in their day-to-day life. It can transport you to places you never thought you’d see or experience again.”

Synchron’s new BCI integration with Apple Vision Pro, allows for the first time – users who have lost mobility of their hands and voice to engage with the device, according to Tom Oxley, CEO and founder, Synchron. The BCI system is designed to be simple to use and easy to learn, he adds.

About the Vision Pro

Demos of the Apple Vision Pro at Apple Stores in the U.S. can be reserved on Apple.com. To reserve a free Vision Pro demo online, go here, then follow the steps to book an appointment at your local Apple Store.

Pricing for the Vision Pro starts at US$3,499 with 256GB of storage. ZEISS Optical Inserts are available: $99 for reading lens and $149 for prescription lens.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related