Since I can’t cover everything, here are some recommended articles from other websites:

° From AppleInsider: Investment analyst firm TD Cowen predicts that Apple Intelligence will bring a modest boost to the iPhone 16 range, but be much more significant in 2025, by when China sales are expected to have returned to growth.

° From New Jersey 101.5: A Passaic man has been accused of helping steal a massive amount of iPhones from an Essex County wholesale electronics store three months ago.

° From 9to5Mac: A lengthy iCloud Private Relay outage was finally resolved on Sunday morning, according to Apple’s status page – but problems with XCode Cloud remain.

° From MacRumors: Luxury French fashion house Balenciaga and premium German luggage brand Rimowa have launched apps for the Apple Vision Pro, expanding the headset’s immersive fashion experiences.

° From CNET: We asked psychologists who’ve worked with Olympians and professional athletes for tips on staying focused and calm. Here’s what they had to say.

° From MacVoices Live!: After Amazon Prime Day, the panel of Chuck Joiner, Brian Flanigan-Arthurs, David Ginsburg, Mike Potter, Marty Jencius, Jim Rea, Web Bixby share some of the items that tempted them, and those they purchased.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related