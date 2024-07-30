Online safety is an ever-evolving topic nowadays, especially as the number of cyberattacks has increased over the years. It seems like no one is safe from hackers since they target individuals and large corporations. Some users reach for Apple devices because they have a reputation for being safer than Windows and Android.

While it’s true that Apple invests a lot of time and effort into making their products safe and difficult to hack, they still require users to regularly update their Apple devices. Of course, cybercriminals could still find a way to hack a device by finding a system error or a bug. That’s where digital products such as VPNs come into play.

So, do you need a VPN on Apple devices? Are there any benefits to using it on your Mac or iPhone? Read on to find out.

What is a VPN?

A Virtual Private Network, or VPN, is a digital product made to increase online security and privacy. To put it as simply as possible, a VPN creates an encrypted connection between a device and a VPN server, meaning that no third party can read the data you send or receive while the VPN is running. If they somehow get their hands on this information, cybercriminals won’t be able to open it because of the encryption.

Furthermore, a VPN keeps your IP address hidden, which provides another layer of security for internet users. The websites we visit daily usually log our IP addresses and collect data on our online habits. However, once you connect to a VPN, a website will see the IP address of a VPN server of your choice.

How to choose a VPN

Now, you might be wondering how to choose a VPN that’s right for you. Some VPNs are free to use, and others require a paid subscription. As you probably already know, nothing is free of charge. If you decide to use a free VPN, expect to see ads and limited bandwidth. Not to forget that your data might not be in the safest hands, so be careful when connecting to a free VPN.

Paid VPN subscriptions are generally safer, and users often have unlimited bandwidth, meaning they can send large files, stream media, or even play video games while connected to a VPN. Subscriptions come with extra features and security improvements that will turn your Apple device into a small fortress. In the end, the decision of how to choose a VPN should depend on your personal preferences and available budget.

Benefits of using a VPN

Apple devices already have high levels of security, but what are the benefits of bringing a VPN into the mix? Here they are:

Protecting your location

We have already mentioned that a VPN can hide your IP address, which is great for users who want to stay anonymous online. Your IP address can reveal your physical location and help websites and online services create your user profile.

The gathered information is often used for marketing purposes, hence all the targeted ads you’ve been seeing for years. You’ll avoid many of these trackers simply by connecting to a VPN and concealing your actual IP address.

Access to geo-blocked content

Accessing geo-blocked content can be used for work and in your free time. For instance, you might be looking for sources when researching a topic connected to a particular region, but some of the information could be geo-blocked because of your location. You can bypass this by connecting to a different VPN server and checking the search results.

Streaming services offer different content depending on your region. For example, Netflix has different titles available to users in the States and the UK. If you want to watch a movie or a show available in the UK only, simply connect to the right VPN server, and you’ll unlock a lot more content than you had access to before.

Staying safe with encryption

Encryption is in charge of protecting the information you send or receive while online. But Apple devices won’t help you a lot when using a public Wi-Fi network. Frequent travelers and people who work from cafés should always switch on their VPN regardless of the device they use. You never know who might be using the same network to eavesdrop on you and try to steal your personal and financial information.

Some Final Thoughts

All in all, no matter how safe you deem your Apple device to be, it doesn’t offer full protection. If you want to feel safe when browsing the internet, opt for some additional cybersecurity tools, such as a VPN. Only then will you be able to boast that your Mac computer is safer than someone’s Windows PC.

