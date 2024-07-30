Emergency SOS via satellite, Apple’s safety service, is now provided to Japanese customers, the company announced.

This technology, available on all models of iPhone 14 and iPhone 15, allows users to share information with emergency calling services even when they’re out of cellular or Wi-Fi. In addition, if you want to let your friends and family know your location when you are out where you can’t reach cellular communication or Wi-Fi radio waves, you can open the “Find” app and share your location information via satellite.

This service is available for free for two years from the time you activate the new iPhone 14 or iPhone 15 model. Since the announcement in 2022, emergency SOS via satellite has already helped to save lives in 16 countries offered, according to Apple

All models included in the iPhone 14 and iPhone 15 lineup can be connected directly to the satellite with a combination of software that works closely with proprietary hardware parts. Emergency SOS via satellite is based on existing functions that are essential for iPhone users, such as emergency SOS, medical ID, emergency contact, and sharing location information of “Find”, and it is an emergency call service that connects to the satellite and provides important information.

The service allows users to connect to satellite relay centers with Apple-trained emergency response professional staff.

