Apple TV+’s “Presumed Innocent,” “Sunny,” and “Lady in the Lake+ made the top 10 streaming lists of movies and TV shows based on data from Reelgood streaming services guide.

The top 10 most watched TV series and movies for the week of July 18-24 were: “The Boys” (Prime Video), “Twister” (MAX), “Hillbilly Elegy” (Netflix), “IF” (Paramount+), “House of the Dragon” (MAX), “Presumed Innocent” (Apple TV+), “The Bear” (Hulu), “Land of Bad” (Netflix), “Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire” (Netflix), and “The Acolyte” (Disney+).

Sunny



When it comes to TV series alone, the top 10 most watched TV series for the week of July 18-24 were: “The Boys,” “House of the Dragon,” “Presumed Innocent,” “The Bear,” “The Acolyte,” “”Those About to Die,” “Lady in the Lake,” “Cobra Kai,” “Sunny,” and “Evil.”

Lady in the Lake



