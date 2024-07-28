Apple’s upcoming artificial intelligence features — dubbed Apple Intelligence — will arrive later than anticipated, missing the initial launch of its software updates, but giving the tech giant more time to fix bugs, reports Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman.

The company is planning to begin rolling out Apple Intelligence to customers as part of software updates coming by October, he adds, quoting unnamed “people with knowledge of the matter.” That means the AI features will arrive a few weeks after the initial iOS 18 and iPadOS 18 releases planned for September.

Apple Intelligence will be deeply integrated into the upcoming updates of macOS, iOS, and iPadOS. It harnesses the power of Apple silicon to understand and create language and images, take action across apps, and draw from personal context to simplify and accelerate everyday tasks. Here are all the features of Apple Intelligence as listed by Apple in a press release.

