Here are the top Apple-related articles at Apple World Today for the week of July 22-26.

° After spending millions on box office busts/disappointments (at least regarding revenue) Apple is apparently tightening its budget.

° Apple is failing to effectively monitor its platforms or scan for images and videos of the sexual abuse of children, child safety experts allege.

° Luxury fashion platform SYKY says it’s launched a “groundbreaking fashion experience” on the Apple Vision Pro.

° India has announced it will cut import duty on mobile phones and some key parts to 15% from 20%, a move that will directly benefit Apple.

° The Computer Museum of America (CMoA) has announced dates for its Apple Innovations Exhibit.

° I’m dubious but a DigiTimes report says Apple is conducting research and development for its first “foldable iPhone,” with a potential release targeted for 2026.

° In the June quarter, Consumer Intelligence Research Partners (CIRP) saw the highest level of switching from Android to iOS among iPhone buyers that the research group has seen in the last several quarters.

° Apple devices have high net promotor scores across consumer electronic products.

° Spain’s competitive authority has launched an investigation into Apple’s App Store practices.

° Apple Maps on the web is available in public beta, allowing users around the world to access Maps directly from their browser.

° Leagues Cup returns to MLS Season Pass on Apple TV on July 26.

° Apple’s smartphone shipments in China fell by 6.7% in the second quarter of 2024, as the tech giant faced intensifying competition from rivals like Huawei.

° Apple TV+ shows are nominated for 17 Imagen Awards.

