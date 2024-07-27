Some 85 employees of the first unionized Apple Store in Towson, Maryland will vote on the first union-negotiated agreement with Apple to improve working conditions on August 6.

The International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers’ Coalition of Organized Retail Employees (IAM-CORE) negotiated the tentative agreement between the retail workers and Apple. You can find details at AppleInsider.

Apple’s unionized retail store in Towson, Maryland filed a complaint with the National Labor Relations Board in November 2022 after it was excluded from some benefits. In October 2022, Apple announced plans to offer employees additional funds for education and new health care features in some states.

However, unionized employees at the Towson, Maryland Apple retail store wasn’t to receive these benefits. Hence, the filing of the complaint.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related