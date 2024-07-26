Since I can’t cover everything, here are some recommended articles from other websites:
° From Epic Games: Fortnite is coming back to the iPhone very soon in the EU in the new Epic Games Store, but also third-party mobile stores like AltStore.
° From AppleInsider: Apple’s Find My will track down a lost iPhone anywhere, unless you’re in South Korea, or if your phone was made there.
° From an X tweet: According to Cailian Press, Apple’s newly established applied research lab in Shenzhen is set to open soon.
° From iMore: iPhone 16 colors: What’s in and what’s out for 2024?
° From Cult of Mac: Emergency SOS Live Video is coming to 911 calls with iOS 18.
° From MacVoices Live!: On the new episode, the MacVoices Live! panel dives into the CrowdStrike incident, sharing personal experiences with system crashes caused by the system update to Windows.
Article provided with permission from AppleWorld.Today