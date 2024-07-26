Since I can’t cover everything, here are some recommended articles from other websites:

° From Epic Games: Fortnite is coming back to the iPhone very soon in the EU in the new Epic Games Store, but also third-party mobile stores like AltStore.

° From AppleInsider: Apple’s Find My will track down a lost iPhone anywhere, unless you’re in South Korea, or if your phone was made there.

° From an X tweet: According to Cailian Press, Apple’s newly established applied research lab in Shenzhen is set to open soon.

° From iMore: iPhone 16 colors: What’s in and what’s out for 2024?

° From Cult of Mac: Emergency SOS Live Video is coming to 911 calls with iOS 18.

° From MacVoices Live!: On the new episode, the MacVoices Live! panel dives into the CrowdStrike incident, sharing personal experiences with system crashes caused by the system update to Windows.

