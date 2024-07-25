Since I can’t cover everything, here are some recommended articles from other websites:

° From 9to5Mac: EU countries are currently set to miss out on Apple Intelligence features, but that may now change as a result of a new agreement between the US, EU, and UK on AI regulation.

° From The MacObserver: The iPhone 16 will feature a new thermal management system designed to prevent the overheating issues that users faced with some previous models

° From AppleInsider: So much for being the world’s most valuable company. An iPhone “batterygate” settlement check has bounced and allegedly because of insufficient funds.

° From MacRumors: Apple has released a new Environment for Apple Vision Pro, called Lake Vrangla, which is close to Oslo in Norway.

° From MacVoices Live!: On the new episode, the panel of Chuck Joiner, David Ginsburg, Brian Flanigan-Arthurs, James Baraniak, Marty Jencius, Jim Rea, Mark Fuccio, Eric Bolden, Ben Roethig, Jeff Gamet, and Web Bixby look at why Figma’s interface generation tool so perfectly copied Apple’s app, and the questions it raises about AI training, intellectual property boundaries and corporate responsibility in AI use.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related