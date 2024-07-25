Goldtouch has launched its US$115 ergonomic Elite Keyboard, a fully adjustable split keyboard that supports the hands and wrists as you type.

It offers a slimline aesthetic that users can adjust to fit their typing preferences for comfort and individualized ergonomics. The handle unlocks the locking ball and joint system to adjust the keyboard angle from 0 to 30 degrees horizontally and 0 to 60 degrees vertically, supporting the natural position of the user’s hands, wrists, and forearms.

With the Elite Keyboard, you can toggle a rear switch to use with both PC and Mac devices. You can also toggle the rear switch to enable default or alternate keyboard layouts.

The Elite Keyboard is only available in a wired version. However, the folks at Goldtouch say a wireless version is coming “soon.”

