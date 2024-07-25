ESR, a global leader in mobile accessories, has launched the Geo Wallet with Find My on Kickstarter. It’s a bi-fold wallet that works with Apple’s Find My network.

“Unlike the combination of an AirTag and wallet with AirTag holder, this new bi-fold wallet with built-in Find My is exceptionally sleek, eco-friendly and cost-effective,” says ERS CEO Tim Wu. “We’ve incorporated a super slim rechargeable lithium battery that’s only 1.6 mm thick. Shrinking the battery to that size and seamlessly integrating it into the wallet was the biggest challenge we faced.”

The ESR Geo Wallet features an integrated Apple-certified Find My module, allowing users to track its real-time location via the Find My app on their iPhone, iPad, or Mac. This ensures that even if the wallet is misplaced or left behind, it can be located. Additionally, the wallet includes a built-in speaker to audibly pinpoint its exact location, making it easier than ever to find your essentials.

Wu says the Geo Wallet is powered by a rechargeable lithium battery that takes just two hours to fully charge and lasts five months. He adds that it’s crafted to hold and organize your daily necessities.

The Geo Wallet, made of vegan leather, features a cash compartment, four card slots, two ID windows, and extra room for coins. You can store up to 10 bills, nine cards, and 15 coins.The wallet is also equipped with RFID-blocking technology to shield your cards from unauthorized scans and potential theft.

The Geo Wallet is available in seven colors: Carbon Fiber, Cocoa, Elephant Gray, Opal Gray, Aged Leather, Tangerine, and Twilight Black–there’s a look to match any style. It can be ordered now on Kickstarter, with worldwide shipping beginning in early September. A limited quantity will be available at the early bird discount price of $38.

