Apple’s smartphone shipments in China fell by 6.7% in the second quarter of 2024, as the tech giant faced intensifying competition from rivals like Huawei, according to new data from Canalys.

The research group says total iPhone shipments for the quarter ending in June was 9.7 million units. That’s down from 10.4 million units in the same quarter last year.

However, Canalys says that Mainland China’s overall smartphone market saw 10% year-on-year growth in the second quarter of 2024. This growth, a 15% increase over the previous year, was driven by strong performance from companies such as OPPO, Huawei and Xiaomi.

