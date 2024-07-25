Apple TV+ has unveiled the trailer for the upcoming second season of “Pachinko,” the award-winning drama series by creator and executive producer Soo Hugh.

Hailing from Media Res and told in three languages — Korean, Japanese and English — the eight-episode second season of “Pachinko” will premiere globally on Friday, August 23, with one episode, followed by one episode weekly every Friday through October 11.

Here’s how the series is described: Based on the New York Times bestselling novel of the same name, “Pachinko” is a sweeping and deeply moving story of love and survival across four generations, told through the eyes of remarkable matriarch, Sunja. In season two, parallel stories pick up in Osaka in 1945, where Sunja is forced to make dangerous decisions for her family’s survival during World War II, and in Tokyo in 1989, where Solomon explores new, humble beginnings.

The first season received 11 international awards, including a Peabody Award, an American Film Institute Award, a Critics Choice Award and a Gotham Independent Film Award. Season two stars Lee Minho, Yuh-Jung Youn, Minha Kim, Jin Ha, Anna Sawai, Eunchae Jung, Soji Arai, Junwoo Han and Sungkyu Kim.

About Apple TV+

Apple TV+ is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Apple Vision Pro, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL and others, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, Chromecast with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $9.99 per month with a seven-day free trial.

For a limited time, customers who purchase and activate a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV or Mac can enjoy three months of Apple TV+ for free. For more information, visit apple.com/tvpr and see the full list of supported devices.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related