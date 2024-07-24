RapidSOS has announced that RapidSOS UNITE will be integrated with Apple Emergency SOS Live Video, coming to iOS 18 this fall.

RapidSOS is an intelligent safety platform that securely links data to 9-1-1 and first responders. It connects more than 500 million devices directly to 15,000+ first responder agencies.

Emergency SOS Live Video will allow the sharing of streaming video and recorded media during emergency calls. During a call, participating emergency dispatchers will send you a request to share live video or photos over a secure connection, making it easier and faster to get the help you need, according to the folks at RapidSOS.

ECC telecommunicators will be able to access Emergency SOS Live Video from within RapidSOS UNITE. This service will be at no cost to ECCs and available to the 5700+ ECCs who use RapidSOS UNITE core modules.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related