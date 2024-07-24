Since I can’t cover everything, here are some recommended articles from other websites:

° From The MacObserver: AirPods 4 may arrive in late 2024, and AirPods Pro will get a revamp in 2025. Plus, there are rumors of budget-friendly “AirPods Lite.”

° From Bloomberg: Apple Chief Operating Officer Jeff Williams and Micron Technology President Sanjay Mehrotra made a low-profile trip to Beijing to meet with senior Chinese officials as the US is again mulling stricter tech curbs against China.

° From 9to5Mac: Adobe has announced that new AI features are coming to Illustrator and Photoshop.

° From Proactive: Audioboom blames Apple software change for slower growth.

° From Bloomberg Law: Omni Bridgeway LLC is continuing to fight Apple Inc. in its quest to force the litigation funder to turn over documents related to its role in a patent suit against the tech giant.

° From MacVoices Live!: A number of tech stories are on the slate for this MacVoices Live! panel. The new episode starts off looking at Microsoft’s ban on Android phones in China and cybersecurity implications.

