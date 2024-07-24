The Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority (SEPTA) has announced that it’s upgrading its payment readers with support for Apple Pay with Express Mode.

From the announcement: Reader upgrades to enable Express Transit are beginning to roll out on July 22 across SEPTA Bus and Metro, making it easy and more convenient to ride with Apple Pay throughout the Greater Philadelphia area. With Express Mode enabled for debit or credit cards, riders don’t need to wake or unlock their iPhone or Apple Watch or even open any apps to pay and ride on SEPTA Bus or Metro — all users have to do is hold their Apple device near a reader to securely pay with Apple Pay.

Once a user has chosen which debit or credit card they’d like to use with Express Mode, they can simply tap their iPhone or Apple Watch to an enabled reader to ride.

