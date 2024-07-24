In the June quarter, Consumer Intelligence Research Partners (CIRP) saw the highest level of switching from Android to iOS among iPhone buyers that the research group has seen in the last several quarters.

“We think the relatively high percent of Android owners among new iPhone buyers may help explain our recent finding that the newest iPhone 15 models haven’t sold as well as comparable new models in past years as compared to cheaper, legacy models,” says CIRP. “ We also think it may correlate with weaker iPhone sales overall.”

In the June 2024 quarter, 17% of iPhone buyers previously owned an Android phone, according to the research group. This is a sharp increase from the June 2023 quarter, and the highest percentage of Android switcher iPhone buyers CIRP has seen in the past five years.

Earlier the research group found that Apple sold a smaller percentage of current iPhone 15 base and Pro models in the June 2024 quarter compared to earlier quarters. This means older phones sold better, including iPhone 14 and 13 and even iPhone SE.

“The higher percentage of Android switchers necessarily means that the percentage of iPhone upgraders is lower. Those iPhone upgraders are core to Apple’s iPhone sales strategy,” says CIRP. “Since the second iPhone model launched in 2008, confusingly called the 3G, Apple has targeted existing iPhone owners for new iPhone sales. With mobile carriers offering two-year phone contracts and rapid changes in phone screens, cameras, batteries, and network technology, Apple could rely on its installed base of owners to drive new iPhone sales.”

This lower percentage of iPhone upgraders is a sign that at least for now, the consistency and urgency of those upgrading iPhone owners is at an apparent low point, the research group adds.

