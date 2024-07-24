Apple Original Films has won the rights to “The Corsair Code,” an original feature film that will star Chris Hemsworth, reports Deadline.

The film is based on a short story by Jonathan Tropper and is described as a “high-octane, sci-fi mystery adventure,” the article adds. Hemsworth and Grayson will produce through their Wild State shingle, and Apple Studios will serve as the studio. Tropper will write the screenplay and produce through his shingle Tropper Ink.

What’s the difference between Apple TV+ and Apple Original Films. Apple TV+ is Apple’s streaming service that features a number of original programs that includes original series, specials, miniseries, documentaries, and films distributed under Apple Original Films. Some films are released in theaters on or before their release on Apple TV+.

