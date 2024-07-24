Parks Associates’ new Tech Ecosystem Dashboard, featuring ownership and purchase intention data from surveys of 5,000-8,000 US internet households, finds the net promoter scores (NPS) for Apple-branded consumer electronic (CE) devices are consistently higher than scores for the same CE devices of other brands.

Those devices include smartphones, tablets, computers, and smartwatches. A NPS evaluates how loyal customers are tot a brand.

Parks Associates measures the power and influence of brand ecosystems on consumer attitudes, product ownership, brand loyalty, and future purchase intentions. The Dashboard focuses on four main brand ecosystems—Apple, Amazon, Samsung, and Google—and includes data and discussion of additional brands within individual CE categories, along with historical numbers.

