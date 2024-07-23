Apple TV+ has debuted the trailer for the kids and family series “Yo Gabba GabbaLand!,” inspired by the hit, Emmy Award-nominated cultural phenomenon “Yo Gabba Gabba!,” which offers a blend of music, colorful characters and animation.

It premieres with all 10 episodes on Friday, August 9. Hosted by Kamryn Smith as Kammy Kam, the new series sees the return of original “Yo Gabba Gabba!” cast members Erin Pearce as Toodee, Emma Penrose as Foofa, Adam Deibert as Muno, Amos Watene as Brobee and Christian Jacobs as Plex. Visiting guests across the season include Reggie Watts (“Tuca & Bertie,” “The Late Late Show With James Corden”), Emmy Award winner Sam Richardson (“The Afterparty”), Critics Choice Award nominee Gillian Jacobs (“Community”), Utkarsh Ambudkar (“Ghosts”), SAG Award winner Lauren Lapkus (“Orange Is the New Black”), SAG Award nominee Chelsea Peretti (“Brooklyn Nine-Nine”), Grammy Award winners Flea and Big Daddy Kane, Academy Award winner Paul Williams and many more.

Viewers can also expect vibrant musical performances and original music from Grammy Award-winning artists Anderson .Paak, Portugal. The Man and Thundercat, along with Betty Who, The Linda Lindas, Miyavi, Cory Wong and Antwaun Stanley, Kurt Vile, The Drums and The Interrupters. These artists will perform songs that tie in with the themes of each episode, including creativity, growth, friendship and more.

Created by Emmy Award nominees Christian Jacobs and Scott Schultz (co-creators of “Yo Gabba Gabba!”), “Yo Gabba GabbaLand!” is produced in partnership and collaboration with WildBrain and Yo Gabba Gabba, LLC, co-owners of the brand. Jacobs and Schultz also serve as executive producers on the series for Yo Gabba Gabba, LLC, alongside Josh Scherba and Stephanie Betts for WildBrain.

About Apple TV+

Apple TV+ is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Apple Vision Pro, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL and others, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, Chromecast with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $9.99 per month with a seven-day free trial.

For a limited time, customers who purchase and activate a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV or Mac can enjoy three months of Apple TV+ for free. For more information, visit apple.com/tvpr and see the full list of supported devices.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related