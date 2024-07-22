Luxury fashion platform SYKY says it’s launched a “groundbreaking fashion experience” on the Apple Vision Pro.

Debuting with a showcase from avant-garde Japanese label Anrealage, the SYKY app offers a way for fashion enthusiasts to enter and explore the worlds of legendary designers and fashion houses. According to Alice Delahunt, CEO and founder of SYKY, the SYKY app “creates a spatial environment that immerses visitors in an interactive world that brings luxury craft and design to life in the most inspiring and creative way.” Hyper-real depth, textures and storytelling components create levels of immersion that have only been possible through physical fashion experiences, like runway shows, until now, she adds.

“At SYKY, we believe that the fashion industry is entering a period of remarkable change as realities merge and digital fashion experiences blend with the physical world,” Delahunt says. ”We’re excited to continue leading this new frontier with the launch of our Apple Vision Pro app, where we will transport consumers to the front row of the fashion industry, offering them access to impeccable design and inspiration with the ultimate luxury fashion experience.”

SYKY for Apple Vision Pro is available as a free download on the visionOS App Store.

About the Vision Pro

Demos of the Apple Vision Pro at Apple Stores in the U.S. can be reserved on Apple.com. To reserve a free Vision Pro demo online, go here, then follow the steps to book an appointment at your local Apple Store.

Pricing for the Vision Pro starts at US$3,499 with 256GB of storage. ZEISS Optical Inserts are available: $99 for reading lens and $149 for prescription lens.

