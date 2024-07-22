Lowe’s is the first home improvement retailer to offer customers an in-store, Apple Vision Pro-powered experience, with a pilot set to launch in three test markets this month.

Customers can try Lowe’s Style Studio for Apple Vision Pro firsthand, allowing them to visualize and design their dream kitchens using spatial computing and the help of a Lowe’s associate.

Launched in February, Lowe’s Style Studio is purpose-built for Apple Vision Pro—that immerses users in a 3D kitchen environment, and enables them to explore, imagine and bring their unique project to life in minutes, acceding to Seemantini Godbole, Lowe’s executive vice president, chief digital and information officer.

Using Apple Vision Pro’s intuitive input system, which is controlled by a user’s eyes and hands, Lowe’s Style Studio reimagines the art of kitchen visualization, making it a more accessible and confidence-building experience than ever before, he adds.

The in-store Lowe’s Style Studio experience centers on an immersive kitchen visualization session, where customers wear Apple Vision Pro and run the Lowe’s Style Studio app to explore preset styles curated by Lowe’s designers, and customize hundreds of real-world materials, fixtures, and appliances – all available at Lowes.com or in store – to fit their personal taste.

A Lowe’s associate will guide customers through the process during their one-on-one appointment, immersing them in Lowe’s Style Studio, and letting them explore a virtual playground of real-world products. With Lowe’s Style Studio, customers can choose from nearly 80 billion design combinations. When they have found a winning theme, customers can save their style selections, easily email, text or AirDrop them as a PDF to friends, family, a designer or contractor, and ultimately shop them in store, online, or in the Lowe’s mobile app.

The pilot will launch in three select stores, kicking off in Lowe’s hometown at its Central Charlotte, N.C. store, from June 8 through June 12. Later in the month, from June 22 through June 25, the experience will be available at Lowe’s stores in North Bergen, N.J. and Sunnyvale, CA. Customers in these pilot markets will be able to access an online booking tool to select the time and date that works best for them, and Lowe’s will also accommodate a limited number of walk-ins.

About the Vision Pro

Demos of the Apple Vision Pro at Apple Stores in the U.S. can be reserved on Apple.com. To reserve a free Vision Pro demo online, go here, then follow the steps to book an appointment at your local Apple Store.

Pricing for the Vision Pro starts at US$3,499 with 256GB of storage. ZEISS Optical Inserts are available: $99 for reading lens and $149 for prescription lens.

