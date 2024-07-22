The Apple TV+ American legal thriller television series starring Jake Gyllenhaal, “Presumed Innocent,” claims the third spot among the most watched streaming TV series and movies as measured by the latest data from Reelgood streaming services guide.

At number 4 is “Sunny,” a conspiracy thriller TV show that explores the grief of our relationships with machines as those devices grow sophisticated enough to appear sentient.

The top 10 most watched TV series and movies for the week of July 11-17 were: “IF” (Paramount+), “The Bear” (Hulu), “Presumed Innocent” (Apple TV+), “The Boys” (Prime Video), “The Beekeeper” (Prime Video), “Hillbilly Elegy” (Netflix), “Twister (IMAX), “X” (Canopy), and “House of the Dragon” (MAX).

When it comes to TV series alone, the top 10 most watched TV series for the week of July 11- 17 were: “The Bear,” “Presumed Innocent,” “Sunny,” “The Boys,” “House of the Dragon,” “My Lady Jane” (Prime Video), “Evil” (Paramount +), “Your Honor’ (Netflix), “The Acolyte” (Disney+), and “Sausage Party: Foodtopia” (Prime Video).

