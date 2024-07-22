According to a new report, young Americans hope to work for Google or Apple more than other organizations. But how well do they treat these young employees when they start working for them?

Resume.io examined over 22,000 reviews left by junior members of the team at major companies to discover the best companies for junior-level satisfaction. The team found that Apple lags behind other major tech companies including Google, Microsoft, Dell, Intel & Tesla. Other findings from the study include:

Tech companies are among the most desired by young professionals. Salesforce, Google, and Microsoft are rated the highest by junior employees.

Tesla ranked high for junior satisfaction compared to senior employees.

Amazon is the tech giant with the lowest average rating from junior employees.

Junior employee satisfaction in the US has declined over the past five years, possibly due to a change in remote work opportunities.

“When employees at any level within a company are dissatisfied with their roles, especially if they haven’t been with the company long, it’s often because the job isn’t meeting their expectations,” says Amanda Augustine, resident career expert for Resume.io. “However, job satisfaction tends to be greater when realistic expectations are set at the start of the employee-employer relationship, i.e., during the recruitment process. It’s the ‘bait-and-switch’ recruitment tactic — advertising a position with false promises — that leads to bitterness and low satisfaction levels among employees.”

