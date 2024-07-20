Apple’s (struggles in the initial months of 2024 have been swept away by a string of developments that helped the company reclaim the spot of the most valuable company in the world with a market capitalization of over $3.5 trillion.

According to research conducted by Finbold, Apple’s stellar rise in recent months propelled the effective value of each of the tech giant’s employees to over $22 million as of July 16, 2024.

The figure also demonstrates the power of scaling up using advanced technology and software instead of relying on a more traditional industrial model.

Indeed, the difference is best exemplified by the fact that Amazon – with its 1.5 million strong workforce – has an employee valuation of some $1.3 million, about 20 times smaller than Apple.

The variance also demonstrates the power of investor perception given that despite being best-recognized primarily as an e-commerce and, more recently, entertainment giant by the general public, Amazon has a strong role in the artificial intelligence (AI) sector through its data centers and cloud services.

There are some similarities between the firms, with research finding that the valuation of employees at comparable companies such as Microsoft, Meta Platforms, and Alphabet is within $7 million of those at Apple.

Similarly, more traditional companies such as Eli Lillyand Saudi Aramco (2222) aren’t significantly lagging behind, with the effective worth of their employees estimated at around $20 million for the former and $25 million for the latter.

Apple employee valuation vastly dwarfed by Nvidia’s

For comparison, Nvidia, a company most closely associated with the AI boom, had its employee valuation skyrocket above $106 million since October 2022.

“Finbold’s research also uncovered the power of focusing on pivotal industries and technologies in the modern world,” says Andreja Stojanovic, a co-author of the research. “Nvidia, a company whose range of services is dwarfed by Apple’s but not its utility, boasts the most ‘valuable’ workforce.”

The staggering differences, particularly between companies of similar importance and operating within similar sectors, also offer the opportunity for a darker reading as they showcase that the size of a company can be affected more by popular perception than actual business success.

