WaterField Designs’s Shinjuku Messenger now includes a 16-inch MacBook Pro size and a new colorway: navy, traditional waxed canvas with chocolate full-grain leather.

Here are the features according to the folks at WaterField Designs:

Rugged traditional waxed canvas or waterproof X-Pac® X11 canvas form the base of the slim messenger.

Luxurious full-grain leather flap secures with strong N35 rare-earth magnets.

Zippered flap pocket grants easy access to frequently used items like tickets, phones, AirPods etc.

Pleated compartment under the flap lies flat when empty and expands to provide extra storage; two organizational pockets and a key hook add convenience.

Built-in, fleece-lined, tablet/laptop sleeve in the main compartment features a protective neoprene bottom strip. (Compact size fits 11-inch iPad; full size fits 12.9-inch iPad and up to 15-inch MacBook Air; 16-inch size fits up to 16-inch MacBook Pro.)

Zippered interior pocket stows valuables.

Stretchy, interior pocket holds up to a 3-inch diameter water bottle and retracts when not in use. Bottles remain upright for easy access and leak prevention.

Gold, easy-clean, water-resistant liner makes contents easy to locate.

Comfortable, leather quick-grab handle. (Handle on the full-and 16-inch size bags slides over most carry-on suitcase handles.)

It’s available in three sizes to fit different devices: US$249 (16-inch MBP), $239 (Full), and $229 (Compact).

