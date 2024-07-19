WaterField Designs’s Shinjuku Messenger now includes a 16-inch MacBook Pro size and a new colorway: navy, traditional waxed canvas with chocolate full-grain leather.
Here are the features according to the folks at WaterField Designs:
- Rugged traditional waxed canvas or waterproof X-Pac® X11 canvas form the base of the slim messenger.
- Luxurious full-grain leather flap secures with strong N35 rare-earth magnets.
- Zippered flap pocket grants easy access to frequently used items like tickets, phones, AirPods etc.
- Pleated compartment under the flap lies flat when empty and expands to provide extra storage; two organizational pockets and a key hook add convenience.
- Built-in, fleece-lined, tablet/laptop sleeve in the main compartment features a protective neoprene bottom strip. (Compact size fits 11-inch iPad; full size fits 12.9-inch iPad and up to 15-inch MacBook Air; 16-inch size fits up to 16-inch MacBook Pro.)
- Zippered interior pocket stows valuables.
- Stretchy, interior pocket holds up to a 3-inch diameter water bottle and retracts when not in use. Bottles remain upright for easy access and leak prevention.
- Gold, easy-clean, water-resistant liner makes contents easy to locate.
- Comfortable, leather quick-grab handle. (Handle on the full-and 16-inch size bags slides over most carry-on suitcase handles.)
It’s available in three sizes to fit different devices: US$249 (16-inch MBP), $239 (Full), and $229 (Compact).
Article provided with permission from AppleWorld.Today