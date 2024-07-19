Privacy and security company Proton has launched Secure Links in Proton Pass, a new feature enabling users to share items easily and securely with anyone, including non-Proton Pass users.

While Proton Pass already offers robust password sharing through shared vaults for groups that want to share multiple passwords and keep them up-to-date for all members, this new feature provides added flexibility by allowing secure sharing with those who aren’t Proton Pass users or only need access to a single password for a specific time, says Son Nguyen, product lead for Proton Pass.

Users receive a unique link to share a single item, which can be set to expire after a period ranging from 1 hour to 30 days. The inviter can also set how many times the link can be viewed. When recipients open the link, they will be taken directly to a web view of the shared item, including any additional fields like notes or security questions, exactly as they appear in Proton Pass.

Unlike other password managers, Secure Links automatically update if a password is changed, ensuring recipients always have the latest version, Nguyen says. The secure link is generated on the user’s device, ensuring that Proton’s servers never see the full URL.

When the recipient opens the link, only the part of the URL needed to locate the item is sent to Proton’s servers, while the decryption key remains private. Nguyen says this ensures that Proton cannot access the content of the shared item, guaranteeing that only the intended recipient, who has access to the link, can view the shared items.

Once secure links have been shared, Proton Pass users can manage access through a new section of the app. This feature allows users to keep track of what has been shared and with whom, revoke access if needed, and monitor shared links that have expired.

Secure Links will be made available to customers on the Pass Plus plan and above over the coming days on all platforms (macOS, iOS, iPadOS, Web, iOS, Android, and Windows). To find out more, visit proton.me/pass .

Alongside Secure Links, Proton is also launching an optional Extra Password feature, which adds greater flexibility when signing-in to a Proton Pass account. It allows users to set an additional password to access credentials stored in Pass. This feature can be activated in the settings.

To celebrate the launch of Secure Links, Proton is offering a special promotion: new customers can get their first year of Proton Pass Plus for US$12 until July 21. The discounted rate is available at this link.

