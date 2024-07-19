Since I can’t cover everything, here are some recommended articles from other websites:

° From MacRumors: Apple has shared a humorous new video on its YouTube channel that dramatizes many of the uses of Apple devices, including its Apple Vision Pro spatial computing device.

° From AppleInsider: The Steve Jobs Archive has released a fascinating video of a 28-year-old Jobs explaining computers to a skeptical crowd in 1983.

° From 9to5Mac: Apple says its OpenELM model doesn’t power Apple Intelligence amid a YouTube controversy.

° From 404 Media: A leaked document shows what iPhones Cellebrite can (and can’t) unlock.

° From AppleInsider: Every possible Apple device — for the first time including the Apple Vision Pro — is shown off in the latest of Apple’s funny and tense “Underdogs” videos.

° From The MacObserver: 2025’s iPhone 17 might not be slimmer after all.

° From iMore: The first iPhone game-streaming app proves everyone was wrong about streaming on iOS.

° From Cult of Mac: In a new interview, Apple execs explain what makes the new Beats Pill speaker special.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related