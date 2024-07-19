The limited series “Lady in the Lake,” starring and executive produced by Academy Award winner Natalie Portman and starring Moses Ingram, debuted today on Apple TV+.

The first two episodes of “Lady in the Lake” are now availab.e New episodes will premier weekly on Fridays through August 23, exclusively on Apple TV+.

Here’s how the series is described: The seven-episode thriller is based on the New York Times bestselling book by author Laura Lippman and features Natalie Portman and Moses Ingram as the series leads. The series revolves around the disappearance of a young girl that grips the city of Baltimore on Thanksgiving 1966, and the lives of two women converging on a fatal collision course. Maddie Schwartz (Portman) is a Jewish housewife seeking to shed a secret past and reinvent herself as an investigative journalist, and Cleo Johnson (Ingram) is a mother navigating the political underbelly of Black Baltimore while struggling to provide for her family. Their disparate lives seem parallel at first, but when Maddie becomes fixated on Cleo’s mystifying death, a chasm opens that puts everyone around them in danger. From visionary director Alma Har’el, “Lady in the Lake” emerges as a feverish noir thriller and an unexpected tale of the price women pay for their dreams.

