Apple is considering making its own iPhone car mounts as evidenced by a newly granted patent (number US 12040643 B2) for “Magnetically Attachable Charging Devices.”

In the patent Apple says that as a result of the ubiquity and increasing functionality of electronic devices such as the iPhone, they are now a constant companion for many. They’re often used during or in conjunction with many daily activities, either while performing an activity or in a manner that supplements an activity.

Driving is example of an activity where an electronic device is used in a supplementary manner. An electronic device, such as a phone, can be very useful while driving to provide entertainment, such as music, or to provide information, such as maps and navigation instructions. Such an electronic device can be useful for both a driver and a passenger of the vehicle.

Unfortunately, these phones or other electronic devices can move inside a vehicle during sharp turns or sudden stops. Apple says this can simply annoy a user, or it can become dangerous. The tech giant wants to provide attachment devices that can securely attach a phone or other electronic device to a structure or surface of the vehicle.

Another type of distraction can arise when a battery on a phone or other electronic device runs low or is not able to power the device. Apple wants its attachment devices — should they ever see the light of day — to have the capability of charging a phone or other electronic device.

Here’s Apple’s abstract of the patent: “Attachment devices that can secure a phone or other electronic device in place in a vehicle or other structure. One example can provide an attachment device that can include a stalk portion to attach to a surface or structure in a vehicle, such as a vent cover, dashboard, monitor, cup holder or other surface or structure. The attachment device can further include an attachment feature to provide for an attachment to the electronic device. Further examples can provide power for a phone or other electronic device.”

