Apple TV+’s “The Morning Show” has added Aaron Pierre (“Genius: MLK/X,” “The Underground Railroad”) to its Season 4 cast in a major recurring role, reports Deadline.

Production on the drama is currently underway. According to Deadline, Pierre will play “Miles,” an acclaimed visual artist who moves through the circles of the New York elite. The first three seasons are now streaming on Apple TV+.

