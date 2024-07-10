Yesterday the Canalys research group reported that Apple’s global Mac shipments grew 6% annually in the second quarter of 2024. Now a report from the Gartner research group claims that Apple did even better than that.

According to Gartner, Apple sold 5.5 million Macs in the first quarter of 2024 compared to 4.8 million Macs in the first quarter of 2023. Thats annual growth of 13.1%.

Gartner says that Apple now has 9% of the global PC market compared to 8.1% in the year-ago quarter. This places the tech giant fourth among worldwide PC vendors. Ahead of it are Lenovo (24.4% market share), HP (22.6%), and Dell (16.7).

In the U.S. Apple sold 2.4 million Macs in the first quarter of 2024 compared to 2.1 million Macs in the first quarter of 2023. That gives Apple 12.8% of the US PC market compared to 12.2% in the year-ago period.

Gartner says the tech giant fourth among US PC vendors. Ahead of it are HP (27% market share), Dell (25.2%), and Lenovo (17.7% market share).

I hope that you’ll consider becoming a patron of Apple World Today. Prices range from $2 a month to $10 a month. You can sign up here. Thanks in advance for your support.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related