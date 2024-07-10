Since I can’t cover everything, here are some recommended articles from other websites:

° From 9to5Mac: Apple users are being warned to be alert to smishing texts – the name given to phishing attacks carried out by sending SMS messages – trying to capture login credentials for Apple IDs.

° From MacRumors: Apple chipmaker TSMC will begin test production of 2nm chips next week ahead of plans to bring the technology to Apple silicon next year.

° From AppleInsider: Investment firm Piper Sandler says the market is right to be excited by Apple Intelligence, and also that it sees a return to iPhone growth in the key market of China.

° From iMore: An iPad Pro user on Reddit has revealed that you can successfully install and run the classic post-apocalyptic RPG Fallout 2 on Apple’s tablet, with just a bit of Github know-how.

° From MacVoices Live!: On the new episode, the panel of Chuck Joiner, David Ginsburg, Brian Flanigan-Arthurs, Marty Jencius, Jim Rea, Web Bixby, Jeff Gamet, Eric Bolden, and Mark Fuccio take a look at Amazon’s potential plan to charge for its AI assistant, Alexa, and its implications.

