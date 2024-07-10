According to Consumer Intelligence Research Partners, iPhone, iPads and Mac users wait longer before upgrading than they have in the past.

In the most recent 12-month period, CIRP says the percent of iPhone and Mac computer owners whose previous device was older than two years increased to 71% and 68%, respectively. In 2020, 63% of iPhone owners and 59% of Mac computer owners reported owning their previous device for two years or more. Older iPad owners showed a somewhat smaller increase.

“As computer users rely more on streaming and web-based apps and programs, the traditional motivation for computer upgrades has waned,” writes CIRP. “For most personal computer owners, their current computer has adequate storage and fast enough processing speed. In fact, for most laptop owners, improvement in battery longevity may be the most important factor, and that may have also reached a satisfactory threshold.”

