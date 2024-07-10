Aqara has announced the official launch of the US$269 Smart Lock U200.
It’s designed as a retrofit, keyless solution for home access management and offers security features and interoperability across smart home ecosystems and devices thanks to its native Matter compatibility.
The Aqara Smart Lock U200 brings a keyless lifestyle to a broad array of homeowners and renters, and provides multiple secure door entry options, including Apple home keys, which allow iOS users to unlock effortlessly by tapping a compatible iPhone or Apple Watch. According to the folks at Aqara, other unlocking methods of the Smart Lock U200 include:
- Fingerprint recognition: Fast and secure access with the high-precision fingerprint reader.
- PIN codes: Personalized codes can be entered on the included, pre-paired wireless keypad. Moreover, Aqara Home users can manage guess access easily with not only periodic passwords but also one-time passwords that can be remotely created, shared, and used even when the lock is disconnected from any platforms.
- Mobile apps and voice assistants: Remote control via Aqara Home, Alexa, Apple Home/Siri, Google Home/Google Assistant, SmartThings, Home Assistant, and more1.
- Aqara NFC cards: Quick and easy unlocking using Aqara’s NFC key fobs2.
- Traditional keys: emergency access with the original keys.
