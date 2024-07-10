Evidently, Apple Fellow Phil Schiller won’t have an observer role on the OpenAI board of directors, after all.

On July 2, Bloomberg reported that Apple’s former marketing chief and current Apple Fellow, would get an observer role on OpenAI’s board as part of a landmark agreement between Apple and OpenAI. However, a report today from the Financial Times (a subscription is required to read the article) denies this.

The articles ays both Apple and Microsoft have given up their board seats amid increased scrutiny by regulators of Big Tech’s investments in AI startups. Instead, OpenAI will host regular meetings with partners as part of “a new approach to informing and engaging key strategic partners.”

On May 30, it was reported that Apple had finalized a deal with OpenAI to integrate ChatGPT functionality into its various operating systems, via the upcoming Apple Intelligence.OpenAI is a U.S. based AI research organization founded in December 2015, researching artificial intelligence with the goal of developing “safe and beneficial” artificial general intelligence, which it defines as “highly autonomous systems that outperform humans at most economically valuable work.”

The tech giant announced Apple Intelligence, a personal intelligence system for the Mac, iPhone, and iPad that “combines the power of generative models with personal context to deliver intelligence that’s incredibly useful and relevant” at last month’s Worldwide Developer Conference.

Apple Intelligence will be deeply integrated into macOS Sequoia, iOS 18, and iPadOS 18. It harnesses the power of Apple silicon to understand and create language and images, take action across apps, and draw from personal context to simplify and accelerate everyday tasks. Here are all the features of Apple Intelligence as listed by Apple in a press release.

I hope that you’ll consider becoming a patron of Apple World Today. Prices range from $2 a month to $10 a month. You can sign up here. Thanks in advance for your support.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related