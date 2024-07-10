It’s going to be a wait. Apple TV+’s “Severance” won’t return for season two until January 17, 2025.

However, Apple has shared a sneak peak of the second season that’s directed and executive produced by Ben Stiller and created, written and executive produced by Dan Erickson. The 10-episode second season of “Severance” will debut globally on Apple TV+ with the first episode on Friday, January 17, 2025 followed by one episode every Friday through March 21.

Here’s how the series is described: In “Severance,” Mark Scout (Adam Scott) leads a team at Lumon Industries, whose employees have undergone a severance procedure that surgically divides their memories between their work and personal lives. This daring experiment in “work-life balance” is called into question as Mark finds himself at the center of an unraveling mystery that will force him to confront the true nature of his work … and of himself. In season two, Mark and his friends learn the dire consequences of trifling with the severance barrier, leading them further down a path of woe.

Season two reunites its ensemble cast of stars including Emmy Award nominee Scott, Britt Lower, Tramell Tillman, Zach Cherry, Jen Tullock, Michael Chernus, Dichen Lachman, Emmy Award winner John Turturro, Academy Award winner Christopher Walken and Academy and Emmy Award winner Patricia Arquette, and welcomes new series regular Sarah Bock.

