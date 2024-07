Apple has released a new firmware updater the AirPods Pro 2 with iOS 18 support.

The update should be installed automatically, but You can check your ‌‌‌‌AirPods firmware version by:

° Connect ‘em to your iPhone.

° Open Settings.

° Tap General > About > AirPods.

° Look at the number next to “Firmware Version.”

