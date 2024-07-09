Creative software maker Affinity is offering everyone the opportunity to try Affinity Designer, Affinity Photo, and Affinity Publisher free for six months.

The free trial is offered on Affinity Photo, Affinity Designer and Affinity Publisher on Mac, Windows PC and iPad. Those who download it are under no obligation to buy. For customers who want to make a purchase, the apps are currently available with 50% discount until August 15.

To help customers making the change, Affinity is offering a comprehensive support program, including learning videos and tutorials by its in-house experts and other professionals who already use the award-winning software. To download the free trials, go to https://affinity.serif.com.

